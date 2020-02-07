NBA DFS: Devin Booker and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 7, 2020

More than half the NBA is in action Friday, as 16 teams have the NBA DFS player pool overflowing with talent. No one has been more prolific this season than Rockets shooting guard James Harden, who leads the NBA with 35.4 points per game -- 5.2 ppg ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Harden and the Rockets get the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, a team he has destroyed for 40.5 ppg in two meetings this season.

Is Harden somebody you should build NBA DFS lineups around on Friday, or are you better off choosing other marquee players? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NBA DFS optimal lineups, stacks and player pool can help you nail your selections on Friday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Friday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($8,200 on FanDuel, $7,900 on DraftKings). Booker went for 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 threes, 4-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds Wednesday against the Pistons. Even with Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre back in action, Booker's usage and production remains excellent. Since the beginning of January, he's averaging a stellar 29.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.0 threes an outing.

Booker is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 26.7 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per outing. He and the Suns get the Rockets on Friday, a team he has torched for 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game in two meetings so far this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Friday also includes rostering Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,000 on FanDuel, $8,200 on DraftKings). Adebayo put up 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers. Adebayo has recorded one triple-double and three double-doubles during his last five games, and the versatile big man is averaging 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest in his last 10 games.

Adebayo is blossoming in his third NBA season, scoring 15.9 points, grabbing 10.4 rebounds and dishing 4.9 assists per game. He gets another chance to shine Friday against the Kings, a team he went for 16/11/5 against earlier this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.