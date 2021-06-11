After dealing with a shoulder injury in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Chris Paul is back to his normal All-NBA form in the second round vs. Denver. The 36-year-old is averaging 19 points and 13 assists as he's showing why he was an MVP contender all season. He has arguably outplayed the MVP winner, Nikola Jokic, as the Suns have surged to a 2-0 series lead. Paul's all-around brilliance undoubtedly makes him an intriguing option for Friday's NBA DFS lineups.

And on Thursday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: the two-time MVP went off for 33 points and 14 rebounds to return 53 points on DraftKings.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, June 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Booker hasn't disappointed in his postseason debut as he's averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, all increases over his regular-season numbers.

The two-time All-Star is coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in Game 2 versus Denver, which is his second double-double of the postseason. He had just one such game all regular season, so he's taken his game to another level in the playoffs. As the series shifts to Denver, look for Booker to attempt to silence the road crowd just as he did in his last postseason away game. In that contest, Booker dropped 47 points on the Lakers and he could try for a similar effort to put the Suns up 3-0.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. The NBA MVP is averaging 36.7 points and 11.7 rebounds at home this postseason as the Nuggets vs. Suns series shifts to Denver.

Despite his team's struggles vs. Phoenix, Jokic posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Game 2. He returned over 52 points on DraftKings, which was the sixth time in eight postseason games he had over 50 points. The big man has had some huge games against the Suns in the past including a 29-point, 22-rebound effort in January. Jokic will receive the MVP award before Friday's game and look for him to return an MVP-worthy performance, making him a must-start for your NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 11

