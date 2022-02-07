Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will make his way back to the NBA All-Star game for the first time in three seasons, and with six games until the break, he's showing why. On Sunday, DeRozan rewarded those that had him in their NBA DFS lineups, and scored 45 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Since missing a game against Oklahoma City (rest) on January 26, he's averaged 31 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are back in action on Monday against Phoenix, but are playing their fourth game in five days. The last time DeRozan played the second game of a back-to-back was Friday, when he played 38 minutes and scored 31 points with seven assists and five boards.

On Sunday, Bucks center Bobby Portis scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Suns guard Devin Booker, who is listed at $8,900 on DraftKings and FanDuel. Booker had a rare off-night on Saturday against Washington, as he took just 14 shots and only scored 11 points. In his last 10 starts prior to that, he scored at least 40 points twice, and averaged 31.7 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Booker has had a few clunkers this season, but has been a reliable choice to bounce back from them. The last time he scored 11 points in a game was against the Clippers on January 6, and he dropped 26 points and grabbed four rebounds in his following start against the Heat.

Phoenix catches Chicago on Monday night, which is playing its fourth game in five days and lost to Philadelphia on Sunday. The Suns haven't played the Bulls this season, but in two starts against them last year, Booker averaged 33.5 points with 4.5 assists and three rebounds.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder forward Darius Bazley ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). Oklahoma City starter Luguentz Dort missed Saturday's game against the Kings, and appears likely to miss another tonight with a nasal fracture. That would guarantee a third consecutive start for Darius Bazley, who scored 18 points with seven rebounds and three steals against Sacramento.

With top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still out until after the All-Star break, and starting forward Aaron Wiggins (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, Bazley should continue to see an expanded role. Someone is going to have to take the shots for Oklahoma City on Monday, and Bazley has been confident on offense, even though his efficiency has fluctuated. The Thunder take on Golden State, which has allowed 50 points in the paint per game over its last three, and a third of Bazley's attempts have come at the rim this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 7

