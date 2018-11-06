NBA DFS: Devin Booker and top picks for Nov. 6 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Tuesday night's NBA DFS main slate gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and features four total games, but there are still plenty of high-scoring options available such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, John Wall and Devin Booker. And with three of the four games featuring an Over-Under of 220 points or greater, there are some tough decisions for NBA DFS players to make before entering a tournament such as the $500K Van Buren on DraftKings or the $444K NBA Shot Machine on FanDuel. Before entering these NBA DFS contests or any other tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. On Monday, McClure was all over Heat guard Josh Richardson at $7,300 on FanDuel. The result? He went off for 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks -- returning almost 50 points and over 6x value for owners.

For Tuesday's main slate, McClure is high on Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,100 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings. Booker continues to emerge as one of the league's top scorers, and that was on display Sunday when he piled up 25 points and seven assists against the Grizzlies in a matchup where he also nailed the game-winning shot.

Another one of the NBA DFS picks McClure loves for Tuesday, Nov. 6: Nets forward Ed Davis at $3,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. Davis has seen the floor for close to 20 minutes per night in recent games and has produced some valuable performances for DFS players. He recorded a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) last week against Detroit and has returned at least 5x value in seven of his 10 games this season. He's the type of NBA DFS value pick that can help your lineup stand out on Tuesday evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.