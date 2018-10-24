NBA DFS: Devin Booker and top picks for Oct. 24 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season rolls on Wednesday night, and it's a huge 11-game slate for NBA DFS players that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $444K NBA Clutch Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $500K Starting 5 for Wednesday, Oct. 24. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Wednesday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure rostered 76ers center Joel Embiid on FanDuel. The result? He exploded for 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, returning a massive haul of 64.7 points on FanDuel and 6x value for owners.

For Wednesday's main slate, McClure is high on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma at $7,200 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. He's been a big part of the new-look Lakers, averaging 21 points per game, including a 37-point outburst against the Spurs in his last outing.

Another pick he loves: Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,000 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings, who gets a nice matchup against a Lakers squad ranked dead last in the NBA in scoring defense. Booker is averaging just under 30 points per game this season, and he has a great chance to top that in what should be a lightning-fast pace on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.