The 2022 NBA playoffs series between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves has been a bit of a homecoming for Memphis guard Tyus Jones. Not only did he play his first four seasons with the Wolves, but he is a Minnesota native. In this series, Jones hasn't hesitated to show his former team what it's missing and he's provided solid NBA DFS production. His 10.3 points per game match that of Jaren Jackson Jr. while he's also putting up 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.

On Monday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic helped put Dallas up 3-2 in its series with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, returning 59.25 points on DraftKings and 54.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks ($5,800 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). Brooks had his second game with 24 points in this series when he dropped that many on Saturday, going 3-for-4 beyond the arc and adding two boards, a steal and a block.

Brooks' other game with 24 points came in Game 1, and while he had off scoring nights in the two games in between, he did contribute in other areas. In Games 2 and 3, he combined for 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Brooks and Desmond Bane occupy the starting wing spots for Memphis, and Minnesota has had trouble with the two-guard spot all year. The Wolves have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing SGs on both DraftKings and FanDuel, so Brooks is in a great position going forward.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). Beverley scored 17 points in Game 4 which was his most points in a playoff game in five years. He also added five assists, two blocks and two boards, while knocking down 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

While Beverley isn't known for his scoring, he is known for his defense and he hasn't disappointed in piling up stats on that end of the court. Across eight regular and postseason games versus Memphis this year, the three-time All-Defensive selection is averaging 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. With averages of 11.8 points and 5.0 assists in this series, Beverley's all-around production gives him lots of value for NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 26

