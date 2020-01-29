NBA DFS: Domantas Sabonis and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 29, 2020

There are 12 NBA teams in action on Wednesday, but choosing from the NBA DFS player pool doesn't come without risk. Houston superstar James Harden has missed the last two games with a left thigh bruise, but he has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers. Detroit's Andre Drummond is also questionable against the Nets due to a left wrist sprain, and could be a game-time decision. For the season, Harden is averaging 36.1 points, 7.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Drummond has recorded a double-double in five of his last six outings.

Do you roll the dice on either Harden or Drummond, or should you take the more conservative route with players like Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox or Portland's Hassan Whiteside as part of your NBA DFS strategy? No matter who you choose, don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Wednesday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Russell Westbrook ($11,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



James Harden ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($10,200 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings)



Damian Lillard ($9,800 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



Kyrie Irving ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis ($8,500 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings). Sabonis went for 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and a block Sunday against the Trail Blazers. Sabonis was dominant partially because Myles Turner (illness), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) were all out against Portland, which led to the second triple-double of Sabonis' career.

Sabonis is giving the Pacers a solid 18.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season in 34.3 minutes per outing. And while Oladipo and Brodgon are both likely to return Wednesday against the Bulls, Sabonis is still a strong play. That's because the Bulls have given up at least 106 points in five of their last six games. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Chicago on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday also includes rostering San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray ($4,400 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings). Murray is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists while playing 24 minutes per game in San Antonio. The third-year Spur has started 34 out of 42 games so far in 2019-20, which puts him just a handful shy of his total from all of last season.

Murray fought through illness after-effects Sunday to put up 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal against the Raptors. Murray has also played better on his home court this season, averaging 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists at the AT&T Center. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.