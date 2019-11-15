NBA DFS: Domantas Sabonis and optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Nov. 15

Eight games highlight the NBA landscape on Friday, which means 16 teams will be fueling a large NBA DFS player pool. The Utah Jazz put their 8-3 record on the line at the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET in a game featuring hot-shooting guard Donovan Mitchell facing off against Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant. Mitchell has been a stud for Utah so far this season, leading the Jazz with 25.1 points and 4.1 assists per game. Morant has been a dynamic asset for 4-7 Memphis, scoring 18.3 points and dishing 5.8 assists per outing. Another game of interest Friday sees teams heading in opposite directions, as the 9-1 Boston Celtics visit the 2-10 Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET. Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 25.0 points per game, while the Celtics are getting 25.7 points per game from D'Angelo Russell. Are Mitchell, Morant, Walker or Russell recommended for your Friday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks are the best chance to return value? Get Friday's best NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings by seeing what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Rockets guard James Harden at $12,500 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings. Harden leads the league with 38.2 points per game and is sixth with 8.2 assists per game. He has turned it up in the Rockets' five straight victories, including a 47-point, seven-assist, six-rebound effort against the Clippers on Wednesday that returned over 6x on DraftKings. Harden and the Rockets face the Pacers on Friday, a team improving on defense but still allowing 104 points per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Friday also includes rostering Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis ($9,500 on FanDuel, $8,700 on DraftKings). Sabonis has been a star for the Pacers so far this season, recording 19.8 points and grabbing 13.3 rebounds per game. The points per game average is a full nine points over his career average, and the rebound total is 6.3 over his career mark.

Sabonis has five double-doubles in his past five games played (including an 18-point, 16-rebound night against the Thunder on Tuesday), and with Myles Turner (ankle) on the mend, Sabonis should continue to dominate the glass. Sabonis has recorded at least 6.1 points/thousand this season in three games so far, and could do the same Friday against a Rockets squad that is 19th in the NBA for average points given up against his position.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.