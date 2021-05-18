Tuesday's opening NBA play-in tournament game features LaMelo Ball and the No. 10 Hornets visiting Malcolm Brogdon (questionable, hamstring) and the No. 9 Pacers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Ball has been as good as advertised and arguably the top NBA DFS picks among rookies as he's the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year. Brogdon has steadily improved every season and with averages of 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds, he's been a steady fixture amongst NBA DFS lineups. The loser of this game will see their season end, while the winner takes on the Wizards-Celtics loser for one last shot at the postseason.

In a do-or-die game, Ball and Brogdon are good bets to bring their very best. But the game will come down to more than just those two players and the same goes for building a successful NBA DFS lineup. Thus, you'll want to look for other options amongst Tuesday's shallow NBA DFS player pool. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Tuesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, May 18 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star is listed as questionable with a bruised quad, but he is expected to play after posting 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists vs. the Raptors on Sunday.

For the season, Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's one of just four players averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as he's become the Pacers' go-to guy on offense. In late January, Indiana played Charlotte in back-to-back games and Sabonis had mirrored performances with 22 points and 11 boards in each contest. With the season on the line for the Pacers, expect the team to put the ball in the hands of Sabonis quite often, making him a great NBA DFS asset on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Hornets guard Terry Rozier ($7,700 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel), who's averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. The former Celtic is having a tremendous year with career-highs in points, assists and steals. After being maligned for his outside shot earlier in his career, Rozier has worked on that part of his game and ranks fifth in the league with 222 made 3-pointers.

With Gordon Hayward (foot) injured, Rozier will continue to be a focal point of the Hornets' offense. The guard can go off at any moment as evident by his 43-point game just last week. Rozier is one of the few Charlotte players with playoff experience, and with this being a playoff-like game, the team will likely rely on him down the stretch. Look for him to attack the basket quite often on Tuesday, especially with the Pacers missing the league's leading shot-blocker in Myles Turner (toe).

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.