Perfecting your NBA DFS strategy early is always a challenge and less than a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, we've seen some unexpectedly impressive individual performances. Evan Fournier began his Knicks career by pouring in 32 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists in a thrilling double-overtime win over the Celtics on Wednesday. Now the Knicks will be back in action against the Magic on Friday, but should you be resisting the urge to put Fournier in your NBA DFS lineups?

It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool but Fournier is still relatively affordable at $6,500 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Plus, the Magic gave up 123 points in their opener. But with other stars like Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic available, perhaps your salary cap space would be better spent elsewhere? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Friday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure listed Warriors guard Stephen Curry among his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry finished with 45 points and 10 rebounds, returning over 6x on DraftKings and nearly 6x on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, Oct. 22 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, October 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Rockets forward Christian Wood at $7,100 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old flashed some potential in a stint with the Pelicans late in the 2018-19 season, had a strong year with the Pistons in 2019-20 and then averaged a stellar 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 41 games with the Rockets last season.

Now, Wood has established himself as a critical piece of the Houston rebuild and he should be the first or second scoring option throughout the season. Wood had an off shooting night (6-for-15) in the opener but still managed 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. However, we know that his ceiling is much higher and a matchup with the rebuilding Thunder should work in his favor on Friday. He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Oklahoma City.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis ($9,000 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel). Sabonis continues to evolve into one of the most intriguing offensive weapons in the NBA and has now made back-to-back All-Star teams.

Last year, Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists as a power forward while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from the 3-point line. This year, it looks like he's made a concerted effort to continue improving his long-range jumper. He began the season with 33 points and 15 rebounds, while shooting 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. He's a matchup nightmare and the Wizards don't appear to have anybody with the size and quickness necessary to slow Sabonis down.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, October 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.