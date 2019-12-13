NBA DFS: Donovan Mitchell and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Dec. 13

With over half the league filling the NBA DFS player pool on Friday, options abound as owners look to take down daily Fantasy basketball tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The NBA's leading scorer, Houston's James Harden, is averaging 38.7 points and gets a road matchup against Orlando. LeBron James (NBA-best 10.8 assists per game), Anthony Davis (27.2 points per game) and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Miami. And Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Los Angeles Clippers against Minnesota.

Are Harden, James, Davis, Leonard or George top choices for your Friday NBA DFS picks, or are there better value plays to target? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on Friday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate. We can tell you McClure is rostering Miami Heat shooting guard Kendrick Nunn ($5,500 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings). Nunn is coming off a career night, producing 36 points in an overtime win against the Hawks. Nunn was sparkling from the floor against Atlanta, shooting 14-of-26 to go with a 5-for-5 night at the line. He also added a career-high six rebounds and four assists for a monster 52.5-point total on DraftKings.

With backups Goran Dragic (groin) and Justise Winslow (back) both out on Friday, Nunn will be relied upon to shoulder the load against the 22-3 Lakers. Lock him in as one of the strongest NBA DFS value picks of the slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell ($8,600 on FanDuel, $8,100 on DraftKings). Mitchell dropped 30 points, six assists, five rebounds and one block on the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Mitchell has been especially hot recently, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of his last 12 games.

At 24.9 points per game, Mitchell is the Jazz's leading offensive producer and will be leaned on heavily against the Warriors, who are 27th in the NBA in point differential and have allowed 26.5 points to Mitchell in two previous games this season.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.