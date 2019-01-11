NBA DFS: Donovan Mitchell and best picks for Jan. 11 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have plenty of options on Friday, Jan. 11, with FanDuel hosting a $300,000 NBA Shot contest, while DraftKings has a $500K Mega 8's among its offering this evening for the main slate that begins at 7 p.m. ET. There are some tough calls to make because Bucks do-it-all forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful, and LeBron James (groin) remains out. There are plenty of stars such as James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns and Steph Curry to build around, but affording players such as these will also require some strategy when picking your roster. And before locking your lineups in, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won nearly $2 million as a DFS pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings.

For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. With Utah short-handed due to injuries to players such as Dante Exum (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (hamstring), Mitchell has been seeing close to 40 minutes per night on the floor recently, and he's produced big numbers for DFS players, including at least 6x value on both sites in two of his last three outings.

Part of McClue's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Mitchell with forward Royce O'Neal ($3,500 on FanDuel, $3,300 on DraftKings), as they get an extremely favorable matchup against a porous Lakers defense that will be without James again this evening. Forward Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring) is also expected to be out for Utah, so expect big minutes and valuable production from O'Neal at a near-minimum price on Friday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 60, even 70 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.