The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday and seven evening games will make up the main slate for NBA daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Jazz vs. Kings is the only game of the night with a total higher than 230 (231 at William Hill Sportsbook) and that will make it a popular source of NBA DFS stacks on Saturday. But zigging when everybody else is zagging is always critical to turning a profit in a crowded space, so what other matchups might be worth exploiting on Saturday?

Kevin Durant returned after a nearly two-month layoff on Wednesday and had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in just under 19 minutes, but also turned the ball over six times. So should you be plugging him into your NBA DFS lineups given the potential minutes restriction and the obvious rust he showed earlier this week? Or are there better ways to spend your roughly $9,000 in the NBA DFS player pool? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure included Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in his core lineup picks. The result: Curry had 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to produce over 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Mitchell has put up a staggering 83 shots in his last three games. While he hasn't been particularly efficient (94 points), that sort of shot volume alone makes him a high-upside play on Saturday against a brutal Kings defense.

Mitchell has 78 points in his last two games and the Kings rank last in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.5) and defensive rating (118.3). The Jazz rank third in points per game (116.9) and offensive rating (118.3) and with Jordan Clarkson (ankle) out, Mitchell figures to get up a lot of shots once again on Saturday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pistons forward Saddiq Bey ($4,700 on DraftKings, $5,400 on FanDuel). The rookie wing out of Villanova is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and he's got a juicy matchup on Saturday against a Portland defense that ranks 27th in points allowed per game (115.3) and 29th in defensive rating (117.0).

The Trail Blazers have given up 255 points in their last two games and that includes a combined 65 points from wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in a 133-116 loss on Tuesday. With Bey getting up over 11 shots per game in his last three contests and pouring in 47 points, he's a solid option for your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday against Portland.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 10

