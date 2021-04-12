Monday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, who has a tough matchup against the Jazz, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, who's scored 36 or more points on DraftKings in three of his last four outings? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Bradley Beal (back) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Monday?

Beal leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.9 points per game, but he's missed six of Washington's past eight games due to hip and back issues.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

And on Sunday, McClure included Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in his core lineup picks. The result: Williamson exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, producing over 55 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, April 12 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard Chris Chiozza at $3,000 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Chiozza comes at an extremely affordable price on Monday, which will allow you to load your NBA DFS roster with big-time playmakers.

Chiozza continues to see his minutes increase with James Harden sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old is taking advantage of his time on the court, recording 12 points, eight assists and two rebounds against the Pelicans on April 7. The third-year guard also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists against the Jazz in March. He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups on Monday and look for a big return.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Mitchell has been virtually unstoppable this season, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He's been red-hot in his most recent outings as well, scoring 37 or more points in each of his last three contests.

NBA DFS owners who have rostered Mitchell have also seen some big rewards recently, including 50 or more points on DraftKings in five of his last nine outings. Mitchell leads the Jazz against the Wizards on Monday night, a team he torched for 42 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals on March 18. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Monday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 12

