NBA DFS: Donovan Mitchell and top picks for April 23 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoff action Monday, April 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Pacers forward Thaddeus Young at just $6,200 on FanDuel. The result: Young went off for 16 rebounds and 12 points -- returning 44.7 points on FanDuel, easily his highest total of the playoffs and one of his best performances of the entire season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Monday's two-game slate of Rockets-Timberwolves and Thunder-Jazz, McClure is all over Jazz forward Derrick Favors as a value play at $5,600 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings.

Favors has put up some big numbers against the Thunder, including a dominant 20-point, 16-rebound effort in Game 2.

Oklahoma City doesn't have an effective option at power forward to guard Favors, so he continues to have major upside. Look for him to push for close to 40 minutes on the floor and to return big numbers in Game 4.

McClure is stacking Favors with star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

Mitchell has shown in this series why he is one of the most promising rookies in the NBA. The Louisville product has averaged 25.7 points through three games, but he hasn't stopped there. He has recorded at least 10 rebounds twice and can go for multiple assists and steals on any given night.

Lock him in as one of the top overall DFS plays Monday because the Thunder have struggled to defend Utah in this series, and Mitchell has been a major reason why.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Monday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.