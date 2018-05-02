NBA DFS: Donovan Mitchell and top picks for May 2 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for the NBA Playoff game on Wednesday, May 2, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson as a value pick at just $2,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. The result: Thompson recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds -- returning over 28 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel, all for practically free. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Wednesday's one-game slate of Jazz-Rockets, McClure is all over Jazz forward Royce O'Neale as a value play at $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.



O'Neale, who started in Game 1 of this series due to Ricky Rubio's hamstring injury, is expected to start again on Wednesday night. In Sunday's loss to the Rockets, O'Neale scored 23 points on DraftKings, one of his best performances of the season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's slate.



McClure is also loving Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $9,300 on FanDuel, and $8,900 on DraftKings.



Mitchell is coming off a poor shooting performance in Game 1 that saw him finish just 9-22 from the field. However, he's been red-hot this postseason, producing over 35 points on DraftKings in six of Utah's seven playoff games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday's NBA Playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.