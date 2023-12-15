The Houston Rockets may not be the first team daily Fantasy basketball players turn to when building NBA DFS lineups or trying to figure out what team to utilize in NBA DFS stacks, but there are opportunities to find value in Houston. Tari Eason, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 21.5 points over his last two games with 14 rebounds in each contest. The Rockets and Grizzlies are playing the second half of a home-and-home with Memphis hosting on Friday after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 44 points against the Rockets on Wednesday. Should you expect Jackson to put together another huge performance when forming NBA DFS lineups?

Friday features an eight-game NBA slate with options such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Devin Booker in the NBA DFS player pool. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, including posting 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the Pistons on Wednesday. He comes with a hefty price tag against the Pistons again, but should you use him as the staple of your Friday NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mavericks points guard Luka Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 39 points, six rebounds and 13 assists, returning 68.5 points on DraftKings and 63.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 15

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who is listed at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Bridges is averaging 19.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over 12 contests this season after missing the first 10 games of this year stemming from a 30-game suspension from a domestic violence case in 2022. Bridges sat out all of last season after averaging 20.2 points per game in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) out since the end of November, there have been plenty more shots available for Hornets players, and Bridges has taken advantage of them. Any potential rust from not playing a professional game last season seems to be gone as Bridges is shooting 49.7% from the field this season. Charlotte had a tough back-to-back against the Heat but with a matchup against the Pelicans on Friday, McClure expects Bridges and the Hornets to have more offensive success.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs guard Devin Vassell ($6,300 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Vassell is the Spurs' second-leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. He has struggled from deep over his last three games, shooting just 3 of 25 (12%) from beyond the arc, but he's a career 36.6% shooter on 3-pointers and that could begin to turn around against the Lakers.

Vassell has attempted at least 15 shots in each of his last four games as he plays with the freedom to create his own shot. Both teams play at an extremely fast pace with the Spurs at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA and the Lakers at the ninth-fastest pace. That signals many shots in this contest, leading to opportunities for Vassell to add to his NBA DFS total in a variety of different ways, and McClure likes his value for Friday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 15

