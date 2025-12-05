There is a 12-game NBA regular season slate on Friday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 9:30 p.m. ET. The slate also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and Tyrese Maxey are expected to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

There are a number of injured players, including Zach Collins (wrist) and Coby White (calf), who are listed as questionable, and Jalen Smith (hamstring), who is doubtful. Ja Morant (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are listed as out, so you'll want to monitor their statuses before inserting them into daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 5

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Bobby Portis, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The 11-year veteran is one of the main components to Milwaukee's success. He is one of seven Milwaukee players averaging double-digit scoring. In 23 games, including two starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.7 minutes. He is connecting on 47.5% of his field goals, including 45.1% of his 3-pointers, and 66.7% of his free throws.

Milwaukee (10-13) has won two of three. In Wednesday's 113-109 win over Detroit, he registered a near double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. He also added five assists. In Monday's 129-126 loss at Washington, he scored 12 points, while adding four rebounds.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Portis with Milwaukee's Kevin Porter Jr. ($6,600 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). The veteran guard is averaging 19.8 points, five assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He is averaging 25 minutes of action in four games.

Porter is coming off a 26-point, seven-assist, two-steal and two-rebound performance in the win over Detroit. He poured in 30 points with five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the loss at Washington. Porter has been red hot, connecting on 56.3% of his field goals, including 59.1% from 3-point range, and 92.3% of his free throws. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.