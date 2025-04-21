Tobias Harris failed to perform to the level of his massive contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a productive player. Many basketball fans may have overlooked Harris because of the disapointment relative to his paycheck and despite averaging fewer points, rebounds and assists in his first season with the Pistons compared to his final year in Philadelphia, the 32-year-old proved he can still be an asset on the floor and for daily Fantasy basketball players. The veteran had 25 points and six rebounds in a Game 1 loss to the Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Harris was Detroit's high scorer and finished tied for the team lead in rebounds as the New York native was a valuable asset to NBA DFS lineups in his playoff performance at Madison Square Garden. So, should you expect another strong performance when forming a Monday NBA DFS strategy? There are plenty of strong options in the NBA DFS player pool like Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Jamal Murray, Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure identified Mavericks power forward/center Anthony Davis as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Davis had 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal, returning 57.8 points on DraftKings and 56.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 21

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Jokic, who is listed at $11,500 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel. Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double after posting 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season. The 6-foot-11 center was second in the league in assists and third in scoring and rebounding as he's one of the most dominant offensive players of all time.

Jokic nearly had a triple-double in Game 1 with 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists against the Clippers on Saturday. He's averaged more than 28 points in each of his last four postseasons, including averaging 28.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 12 playoff games last year. The season before, Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists en route to being named NBA Finals MVP. Despite being the most expensive player in the NBA DFS player pool, McClure views Jokic as a must-roster if you want to cash in on NBA DFS contests.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Pistons guard Dennis Schroder ($4,000 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). McClure views Schroder and his price as the ideal type of player you want to pair with an expensive piece like Jokic for NBA DFS picks. The 31-year-old guard played 26 minutes in Game 1, the fifth-most of any Pistons player despite coming off the bench, and added eight points, three assists, two steals and a block to contribute to NBA DFS lineups.

The Pistons acquired Schroder from the Warriors as part of the Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade to add another veteran presence with eyes on the postseason. Monday will be the 70th career postseason game for the 12-year NBA veteran, so he knows what to expect from playoff basketball. He's no longer the player averaging more than 15 points like he was during previous postseason runs, but Schroder averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists in 28 games in Detroit and can provide value on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 21

