Although the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is officially over, the regular season is in full swing and resumes on Monday with a 13-game slate for daily Fantasy basketball players to make NBA DFS picks from. The Indiana Pacers, who lost 123-109 in the NBA In-Season Tournament finals to the Lakers, take the court on Monday against the Pistons. Detroit (2-20) has the worst record in the NBA, so is Monday a good chance to utilize Pacers like Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner as NBA DFS stacks for daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Studs like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be featured options in the NBA DFS player pool, so which superstars should you try to include in your NBA DFS picks? Miami's Kevin Love had 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Cavaliers on Friday, so should he be featured as a cheaper option from the NBA DFS player pool against the Hornets? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Siakam had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, returning 38.75 points on DraftKings and 39 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, December 11

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks shooting guard/small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who is listed at $5,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Hardaway had 20 points and four rebounds over a season-high 37 minutes on Friday against the Trail Blazers. The Mavericks will be without three starters on Monday, including Kyrie Irving (heel), who suffered the injury after playing 13 minutes against Portland on Friday, leading to Hardaway's increased role.

The Mavericks are also without Josh Green (elbow), Grant Williams (knee) and Maxi Kleber (toe). Hardaway is third on the team in scoring (16.9 points per game), behind just Doncic and Irving. So, his opportunities to create will only expand with Irving out and Doncic generating a majority of the defense's attention. Hardaway is averaging 19.2 points per game in contests he's played at least 30 minutes over his 11-year career and will likely receive that type of workload on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs point guard Jeremy Sochan ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Sochan, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had a breakout performance with 33 points against the Hawks on November 30. He's averaging 14 points over his last four games with at least four assists in three of those contests while averaging 30.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds in three career games against the Rockets. He averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season and is averaging 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year while playing nearly three minutes more per contest (28.9 minutes per game). He comes at a cheaper price point with the potential to outperform that mark while holding money to spend on higher-priced players when building NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.