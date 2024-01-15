The NBA on MLK Day has been a tradition since Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1986 and Monday's action will include 11 games on the NBA schedule. NBA daily Fantasy players will be keeping close tabs on the action all day and there will be some difficult decisions to make for NBA DFS lineups with so many of the league's biggest stars on the court. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has averaged 38.5 points and 8.0 assists in the two games since Luka Doncic left the Dallas lineup with an ankle injury.

Doncic is officially listed as doubtful against the Pelicans on Monday, and that could make Irving a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Last Thursday, McClure highlighted Irving as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Irving scored 44 points, dished out 10 assists, pulled down four rebounds and recorded two steals, returning 70 points on DraftKings and 64.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for MLK Day on Monday, January 15

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who is listed at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21, Clarkson has moved primarily into Utah's starting lineup over the last two seasons and he's averaging 17.9 points, a career-high 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds so far this season.

However, he's returned to a bench role of late and Clarkson has scored at least 20 points in his last four outings. He's averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds since the year began while coming off the bench and he'll take on a Pacers defense that ranks 28th in points allowed per game (123.2) and 26th in defensive rating (119.7) on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ($9,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Mitchell is coming off a season-high 45 points in a win over the Nets on Saturday and also notched his fourth double-double of the season by pulling down 12 rebounds.

The four-time NBA all-star is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season and now he'll take on a Bulls squad that has looked a little leaky defensively of late. Chicago has allowed an average of 125.0 points per game over its last three contests and Mitchell averaged 36.8 points, 7.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game against the Bulls last season. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, January 15

