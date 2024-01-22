The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors are both starting vastly different lineups than what they had imagined at the beginning of the season. With the Grizzlies without Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), and the Raptors trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby this season, daily Fantasy basketball players have had to be attentive to keep up with these lineups. But roster turnover provides opportunities for finding value in the NBA DFS player pool when forming NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Gregory Jackson is averaging 13.5 points over his last four contests with Memphis, twice his season average. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.5 more points and 3.2 more assists while playing 31.7 minutes per game with the Raptors since being acquired from the Knicks. Should you include either of these players in your NBA DFS strategy when they go head-to-head on Monday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

On Thursday (when he last published picks), McClure highlighted Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brunson had 41 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, returning 67 points on DraftKings and 65.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, January 22

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,300 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 141-135 win over the Pistons on Saturday. He is top-five in the NBA in points (31.2 ppg, third) and rebounding (11.4 per game, fifth) and ranks 21st in assists (6.0 per game). Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points and 12.7 rebounds over his last 10 contests.

The two-time MVP is a top option in the NBA DFS player pool on a nightly basis, and he's additionally attractive playing the Pistons for the second time in the last three days. The Pistons are allowing 123 ppg, the third-most in the NBA this year, and they could be on their way to a historically poor season with a 4-38 record just past the midway point of the season. McClure thinks Antetokounmpo is worth his price tag on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Pistons guard Jaden Ivey ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Ivey had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 141-135 loss to the Bucks on Saturday. Ivey is averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists over his last six contests, including posting 32 points and six assists on Wednesday against the Timberwolves, who have the best scoring defense in the NBA.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft seems to be coming into his own in the NBA as of late. He's averaging 18.8 ppg over January, which would be his best full-month scoring average over his first two NBA seasons, as the Pistons are allowing him opportunities to create for himself and others. Ivey is averaging 14.9 field-goal attempts per game this month after averaging no more than 11.2 in any of the previous three months this season. The Pistons play the Bucks again on Monday, and after the two teams combined for 276 points on Monday, McClure sees value in rostering Ivey in NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, January 22

