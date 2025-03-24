With the NCAA Tournament on hiatus for a few days until the Sweet 16 begins on Thursday, the NBA is back in the spotlight. Monday features an eight-game slate with a deep NBA DFS player pool of players March Madness fans certainly remember fondly like Kevin Durant, along with international stars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would have been great March watches. How should these three factor into forming an NBA DFS strategy, and who are some under-the-radar options to include in NBA DFS lineups if you spend up for the superstars?

76ers guard Quentin Grimes has emerged as a viable piece in NBA DFS picks as the 24-year-old is averaging 28 points over 12 games in March with the 76ers battling significant injuries. The 76ers play the Pelicans, who have allowed at least 134 points in back-to-back games, so is he a top option for daily Fantasy basketball players? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Nets forward Ziaire Williams as an under-the-radar play as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Williams had 22 points, five rebounds and two steals, returning 35.8 points on DraftKings and 33.5 points on FanDuel to provide strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 24

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who is listed at $8,100 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic is unlikely to play on Monday, which should mean another huge workload and opportunity for Murray. The 28-year-old guard had 39 points and seven assists with Jokic out on Sunday. He had 28 field-goal attempts as McClure expects a similar aggressive offensive mindset on Monday.

The Nuggets play the Bulls in a matchup of teams that play at some of the fastest paces in the league. The Bulls play at the third-fastest pace, while Denver plays at the sixth-fastest, and those styles should create more opportunities for NBA DFS points for Murray. The Nuggets and Bulls have the highest over/under at 238.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus, which boosts Murray's value.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls guard/forward Josh Giddey (9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Giddey is coming off a monstrous DFS performance with a near quadruple-double. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals in a 146-115 victory over the Lakers on Saturday. It was his second triple-double over his last four games as Giddey is averaging 21.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists over six games this month.

All the fast-paced metrics that favor Murray aid Giddey just as much, maybe even more. Giddey has at least seven assists in seven of his last eight games, including at least 12 assists in four contests, and he should have plenty of offensive opportunities in this up-and-down contest. The Nuggets have allowed at least 120 points in four of their last six games. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 24

