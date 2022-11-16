After missing a pair of games with a knee sprain, Christian Wood has been back with the Dallas Mavericks for the past two and has hit 68.4% of his shots in wins against the Trail Blazers and Clippers. The Mavericks play their second game in as many days on Wednesday and will host Wood's former team, the Houston Rockets. Houston has given up the second-most points per game this season (118.1), so does that make Wood a good fit for your NBA DFS lineups?

Wood's superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, scored 35 on the Clippers after he dropped 42 on Portland, and holds a whopping 38.8% usage rate. The Rockets are not without options in the NBA DFS player pool, however, and Jalen Green has averaged 28.3 points over his last four starts. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Morant returned from a missed start on Sunday (ankle) to drop 36 points with eight rebounds and four assists against the Pelicans, which returned 57.5 points on DraftKings and 57.6 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Jaylen Brown ($8,700 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). Brown missed a start on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons (knee) but came back with a 26-point performance against Oklahoma City on Monday. This season, Brown has averaged 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

The Celtics are back in action on Wednesday in Atlanta and play the Hawks for the first time this season. Even though he made three starts against the Hawks last season, he averaged his second-fewest minutes per game against them compared to all other teams. Atlanta allowed Tobias Harris to score 21 points on Saturday and MarJon Beauchamp to put up 20 in similar positional matchups over its last two games, so Brown should be looking for another big night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($5,900 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). Porter scored a season-high 31 points in his last start on Sunday against Chicago. For the season, he is averaging 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, and is hitting 48.3% of his three-point attempts.

The Nuggets host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, who are playing the second game of a back-to-back after a win in Utah on Tuesday. Porter didn't play the Knicks before his season-ending injury last year, but in his last matchup with New York on May 5, 2021, he scored 17 points with six rebounds and three assists. The Knicks allowed Oklahoma City to hit 54.8% of its three-pointers two games ago, and Porter should be looking for shots from downtown as his scoring will be much needed with Nikola Jokic (protocols) out.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 16

