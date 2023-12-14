With Warriors forward Draymond Green receiving an indefinite suspension after hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, daily Fantasy basketball players are left questioning who will take his minutes during the meantime. It's not like Green getting suspended is anything new, but the Warriors roster constantly changes despite Green's antics staying largely consistent. Kevon Looney is often the first player with an increased role, but he only played 11 minutes on Tuesday when Green was ejected after 17 minutes. Are there better options to consider when making NBA DFS picks that could provide value in Golden State?

Guard Brandin Podziemski had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while forward Jonathan Kuminga added 16 points and six rebounds with each playing 29 minutes on Tuesday. So, should you consider them in your NBA DFS strategy when the Warriors play the Clippers on Thursday? Power forward Dario Saric had 15 points and four rebounds off the bench, so should you include him in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Ingram had 40 points, two rebounds and three assists, returning 49 points on DraftKings and 48.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 14

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, who is listed at $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Allen had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 120-113 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. The Cavaliers remain in Boston to play the Celtics yet again on Thursday. Despite only recording five rebounds on Tuesday, Allen is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game over his last five games against Boston.

Cleveland power forward Evan Mobley (knee) remains out, which should provide additional rebounding and shooting opportunities for Allen. The 25-year-old played 37 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday and will likely be asked to play significant minutes again against Boston bigs like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Allen averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and can provide some value for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz shooting guard/small forward Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,000 on DraftKings and $5,300 FanDuel). Horton-Tucker had 15 points on 50% shooting with four rebounds and three assists in a 117-113 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. He is averaging 13.2 points per game over his last five contests.

The Utah backcourt is banged up with starting guards Keyonte George (foot) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) both out on Thursday. Clarkson is second on the team in scoring, while George and Clarkson are first and second, respectively, on the team in assists. This could allow Horton-Tucker to play with the ball in his hands more with the opportunity to create for himself and others. The Jazz play the Trail Blazers, who allowed 132 points to the Clippers on Monday and allowed 125 points to Dallas the game before. McClure likes Horton-Tucker's value and opportunity for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.