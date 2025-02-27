The NBA's international influence becomes increasingly obvious every year and on Thursday, many of the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool are from outside the United States. The Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup features arguably the two best players in the world with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are also both international players. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a calf strain, but should you include him in NBA DFS picks?

Luka Doncic leads the Lakers on Thursday for the first time since his triple-double against his former team, but how should he factor into your NBA DFS strategy? There are only five games on Thursday, but many of the top superstars are available for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, Suns guard/forward Bradley Beal was highlighted as one of the top NBA DFS picks. The result: Beal had 24 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block, returning 55.2 points on DraftKings and 53.5 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 27

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard/forward Klay Thompson, who is listed at $5,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The 35-year-old had 22 points and eight rebounds in a 107-99 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday and showed signs of his elite shooting ability during his younger years with the Warriors. Thompson shot 50% from beyond the arc while making five 3-pointers. It was his third game with at least five made triples over his last five contests.

The Mavericks play the Hornets on Thursday, who have lost four straight games while allowing at least 128 points in each contest. The Warriors made 15 3-pointers on Tuesday after the Kings knocked down 20 shots from deep on Monday against Charlotte and the Mavericks and Thompson should be able to generate open looks. With Doncic in Los Angeles, Thompson is becoming a featured part of Dallas' offense.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). Westbrook is averaging 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as the nine-time All-Star remains a viable piece for Denver.

The Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup has the highest over/under at 240.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus, of Thursday's five-game NBA slate. The Nuggets play at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, while the Bucks play at the ninth-fastest. McClure expects Westbrook to benefit from a higher-scoring contest. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 27

