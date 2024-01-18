The Indiana Pacers could find themselves significantly shorthanded on Thursday following trading Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora in a package to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam. Siakam won't make his debut on Thursday, and the Pacers have seven players listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. So, daily Fantasy basketball players will want to keep an eye on the situation throughout the day when creating NBA DFS lineups. The Pacers don't tip off against the Sacramento Kings until 10 p.m. ET, so how should all this uncertainty affect your NBA DFS strategy?

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable after missing the last four games, and he would provide a huge boost to the Pacers if he can play. Daily Fantasy basketball players will want to track his updates throughout the day when making NBA DFS picks. Buddy Hield had 14 points on Monday and is one of the few Pacers not on the injury report, so could he be in line for a standout performance and provide value for NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday (when he last published picks), McClure highlighted Clippers guard James Harden as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Harden had 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a block, returning 37.75 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 18

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Brunson is coming off his second straight 30-point game, finishing with 30 points and seven assists in a 109-94 win over the Rockets on Friday. He's scored at least 30 points in three of his last four contests and is averaging 27.5 points and 7.5 assists over his last six contests.

The Knicks play the Wizards, who have the worst scoring defense in the NBA this season while allowing 125.3 points per game. Washington is coming off a 129-117 loss to the Pistons, who have a chance to finish with the worst win percentage in NBA history. Brunson had 33 points and eight assists against the Wizards on January 6 and has scored at least 32 points in four of six games with the Knicks against Washington. McClure expects another huge performance from Brunson.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Grizzlies power forward Gregory Jackson ($4,000 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). Jackson had 23 points and six rebounds on Monday after posting 20 points and six rebounds on Saturday.

Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 28 minutes over his last two games after playing only six contests before January 13. But the Grizzlies have had some of the worst injury luck in the NBA this season and will be without three of their top four scorers for an extended period, missing Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger). Jackson has made the most of his opportunities thus far, and daily Fantasy basketball sites may still be lagging in adjusting his price tag, so McClure loves his value to NBA DFS lineups for Thursday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.