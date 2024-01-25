Joel Embiid will take the floor for the 76ers on Thursday for the first time since scoring 70 points against the Spurs on Monday. Embiid is well rested with two nights off after adding 18 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes in a 133-123 win over the Spurs, so what can daily Fantasy basketball players expect as an encore from the reigning NBA MVP? Embiid became just the ninth different player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, so how should you factor him into your NBA DFS strategy against the Pacers on Thursday?

The Pacers play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, so Embiid could find himself in even more opportunities to score points for NBA DFS lineups. He comes with a huge price tag, but should daily Fantasy basketball players still find a way to build an NBA DFS lineup around him? Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is out for the Pacers, so how should that affect your NBA DFS strategy?

On Tuesday (when he last published picks), McClure highlighted Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Davis had 26 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, returning 45 points on DraftKings and 42.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 25

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Fox is averaging 27.4 points per game, seventh-most in the NBA, along with 5.6 assists per contest. The seven-year veteran is averaging a career-high in scoring after averaging 25 points and 6.1 assists in his first All-Star season last year.

Fox is coming off scoring just 12 points on 5 of 16 shooting against the Hawks on Monday. But he often answers a poor scoring night with a huge outburst, averaging 31 points per game immediately following scoring less than 15 points in a game this season. The Kings play the Warriors, who will be playing the second half of a back-to-back, and Fox averaged 34 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in his first two contests against Golden State this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Bulls center Nikola Vucevic ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). He had 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists in a 115-113 loss to the Suns on Monday. The 33-year-old is averaging 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds over nine games in January, and he has five straight double-doubles, averaging 19 points and 13.6 rebounds over that span.

The Bulls play the Lakers, who are coming off a 127-116 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. LeBron James (ankle) and Davis (Achilles) are questionable, and James missed the Lakers' last game, so those are two huge injuries to monitor that completely change Los Angeles' interior defense if they can't play. Vucevic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a game against the Lakers last season, and McClure likes his value for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 25

