The No. 1 scoring offense and No. 1 scoring defense will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic as one of seven games on Tuesday's NBA schedule. The Cavaliers have the top-scoring offense at 122.9 ppg this season with strong options in the NBA DFS player pool like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who have been assets for daily Fantasy basketball players this season. But with Orlando having the league's top-scoring defense at 105.2 ppg allowed this year, are these Cavaliers still worthy of their prices for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups?

The Cavaliers vs. Magic have the lowest over/under (220.5 points) for Tuesday, according to the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus, so should you build NBA DFS stacks around other matchups when forming an NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh as an under-the-radar play as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Sensabaugh had 21 points and four rebounds, returning 29 points on DraftKings and 26.3 points on FanDuel to return strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 25

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who is listed at $8,100 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Morant had 21 points and 10 assists in a 129-123 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 7.0 assists per game over seven February games. Morant has played in 35 of Memphis' 57 games this season while battling multiple injuries, but he appears healthy now and is playing like the former Rookie of the Year winner he is.

The Grizzlies play the Suns, who have allowed at least 117 points in 10 straight games. Phoenix has the 20th-ranked scoring defense (115.3 ppg) this season but that continues to rise given the team's defensive struggles lately. Morant had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 119-112 victory over the Suns on Feb. 11 and McClure expects another productive output on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard/forward Bradley Beal ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Beal is coming off a 30-point performance on Sunday in a 127-109 loss to the Raptors and he's scored at least 25 points in four of his last five games. Beal has been given more offensive freedom as he's averaging 15.2 shot attempts over his last five games compared to 13.5 attempts per game over the entire season.

Like the Suns, the Grizzlies have struggled defensively recently. Memphis has allowed at least 127 points in three of its last four games and ranks 24th in scoring defense (116.0 ppg). The Suns vs. Grizzlies have the highest over/under (245.5 points) on Tuesday's slate, according to the SportsLine consensus, and McClure expects both Morant and Beal to benefit NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 25

