Daily Fantasy basketball players were given a reminder about how much one superstar's impact can have on NBA DFS lineups last night. 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 70 points with 18 rebounds and five assists, returning 105.5 points on DraftKings and 104.1 points on FanDuel. On the same evening, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 points and eight rebounds, returning 76.5 points on DraftKings and 67.6 points on FanDuel. Both had huge impacts on NBA DFS winners last night, and if anyone was wise enough to fit both into NBA DFS lineups, they were certainly on their way to a huge payday.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Quickley had eight points, five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, returning 32.25 points on DraftKings and 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 23

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, who is listed at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Williamson had 24 points on 64.7% shooting in a 123-109 loss to the Suns on Friday. The 23-year-old is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 58.8% from the field this season.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has showcased why he was such a highly-touted prospect when healthy. He's averaging 24.9 points and 6.7 rebounds throughout his NBA career, but health has always been his biggest issue, playing only 29 games last season. But daily Fantasy basketball players don't have to worry about his season-long health, and with Williamson healthy on Tuesday, he's a strong option for NBA DFS lineups against the Jazz, who are allowing 122.8 points over their last four contests.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis ($10,200 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel). Davis is averaging 24.9 points and 12.2 rebounds on 55.7% shooting this season. He's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games while averaging 13.6 rebounds over his last five contests. Davis ranks third in the NBA in rebounding this year.

With LeBron James (ankle) out, Davis could see a huge workload on Tuesday. Davis is averaging 25.6 points and 11.3 rebounds in 54 games with the Lakers without James, including posting a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists against the Jazz on January 13. A matchup against the Clippers should favor Davis as well, as most of their stars play on the outside, and Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac (calf) is out. McClure expects a huge performance from Davis for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 23

