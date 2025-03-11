Two of the four games on Tuesday's NBA schedule have two of the largest point spreads basketball fans will see this season with Nets vs. Cavaliers (-18.5) and Wizards vs. Pistons (-14.5), according to the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus. Seeing a large point spread can be a positive and a negative for daily Fantasy basketball players. The projection to win big means likely more scoring opportunities, however, lop-sided scores could lead to limited minutes later on for some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool.

How should players like Pistons guard Cade Cunningham or Cavaliers big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen factor into your NBA DFS strategy? Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable, so that's something to monitor when making NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Bulls guard Josh Giddey as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Giddey had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, returning 50.5 points on DraftKings and 47 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 11

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable. He had 30 points and nine rebounds in a 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday for his third straight 30-point performance. Antetokounmpo is second in the league in scoring (30.9 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (12.0 per game) and he's averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and six assists over five games in March.

The 30-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons averaging more than 30 ppg as he's one of the most dominant offensive forces of all time. The Bucks play the Pacers, and the two-time NBA MVP is averaging 33.5 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists over his two games against Indiana this season. Antetokounmpo even had a 64-point performance against the Pacers last season and McClure expects another huge performance for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pistons guard Dennis Schroder ($4,400 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel). Schroder had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 119-112 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.7 points over his last three games as he's played more than 20 minutes for three straight games for the first time since being acquired from the Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Pistons play the Wizards, who have the worst scoring defense (120.5 ppg allowed) in the league this season. Washington also allows the third-most fast-break points (17.2 ppg). Given Schroder's increased role and a matchup against arguably the worst defense in the league, McClure sees strong value in the veteran guard at his price for NBA DFS picks. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.