When the Knicks traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges this offseason, many New York basketball fans expected to have another high-impact scorer on the floor. But when Jalen Brunson is leading the offense alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, there are only so many scoring opportunities available. However, since Brunson went down with an ankle injury, Bridges has taken on a larger role for the Knicks and has been a more viable option in the NBA DFS player pool as he's scored more than 20 points in four of eight games.

Should daily Fantasy basketball players use Bridges in a Tuesday NBA DFS strategy when the Knicks play the Mavericks? The Mavericks have allowed more than 120 points in 10 of their last 12 games, so there should be opportunities for players like Bridges, Towns and Josh Hart to be stronger options for NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan as an under-the-radar play as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jordan had 10 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals, returning 43.8 points on DraftKings and 30.9 points on FanDuel to return strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 25

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel. The 22-year-old is coming off a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. It was his sixth straight double-double. Sengun is averaging 19 points and 10.5 rebounds this season, including 16.7 points and 12.8 rebounds over his last six games.

On Tuesday, the Rockets play the Hawks, who rank 27th in scoring defense at 119.3 points per game. Atlanta plays at the second-fast pace in the league, compared to the Rockets who rank 19th in pace, so this could give Sengun more possessions and rebounding opportunities than on his typical night. Without center Clint Capela (hand) for the Hawks, Sengun could dominate inside.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (5,000 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Pippen had 15 points and five assists over 27 minutes against the Clippers on Friday. Ja Morant (hamstring) is out for the fourth straight game, and Pippen has taken a larger role in the offense without the star guard. Pippen is averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 assists over 29 minutes per game in those three games, and McClure views him as a top value for NBA DFS picks.

Tonight, the Grizzlies play the Jazz, who have the second-worst scoring defense in the league. Utah is allowing 119.8 ppg, including at least 120 points in five of its last seven contests. The Jazz have lost 12 of their last 13 games, largely due to defensive struggles, and Pippen can capitalize on that for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 25

