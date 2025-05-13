Many an NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday will hinge upon the availability of Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who is a game-time decision after sitting out the second half of Cleveland's Game 4 loss. With or without him on the court, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will look to stamp their tickets to a second straight Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Following that game, we'll see MVP frontrunners Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic face off again. But with each player underperforming, relative to their lofty standards, should you bypass their high NBA DFS price tags when constructing Tuesday NBA DFS lineups?

Regardless of which stars your use as daily Fantasy basketball picks, you'll need more economical options to complement them in NBA daily Fantasy lineups. The likes of Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill or Isaac Okoro could be in line for expanded roles if Mitchell is out or even limited.

On Monday, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in his game, returning 66.2 points on DraftKings and 62 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 13

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. Siakam could not miss in Indiana's destruction of the Cavs in Game 4 as he went 9 of 10 from the field en route to 21 points. He's shooting over 57% in each of his last three games as Cleveland's Twin Tower duo has been no match for him.

One shouldn't expect his production to slow down, as power forwards have given the Cavaliers problems all year, even with Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, guarding them. The Cavs allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards on both DraftKings and on FanDuel during the regular season. A return to Cleveland shouldn't diminish Siakam's numbers tonight, and it may actually increase them, as he averaged more points, rebounds, steals and blocks on the road than at home in the regular season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Thunder point guard Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel). The MVP favorite is coming off a full stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in OKC's Game 4 win. After a quiet postseason opener, Gilgeous-Alexander now has at least 25 points or a double-double in each of his last seven playoff games.

A return to Oklahoma City for Game 5 gives a boost to Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA DFS potential, considering his prior success at home versus Denver. Over his last five games at Paycom Center versus the Nuggets, the guard is averaging 33.2 points, 6.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. All of those averages exceed Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers this regular season, which will likely result in an MVP award. So, he's a must-start for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups, even at his high cost on DraftKings and FanDuel. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 13

