Keeping a close eye on the injury report is always an important NBA DFS strategy during the regular season, but once the postseason comes, there often aren't as many last-minute active/inactive rulings. Don't tell that to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had three key players in Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) all miss the morning shootaround and earn questionable tags for a crucial Game 2 against the Pacers after Indiana stole Game 1 in Cleveland. Garland hasn't played since Game 2 against the Heat, and Mobley and Hunter both suffered their injuries in Game 1, so whether or not they can play will have a significant impact on the NBA DFS player pool for daily Fantasy basketball players.

If Cleveland is without multiple high-impact players, could reserves like Ty Jerome or Dean Wade be strong value plays for NBA DFS picks? Even if they do play, will their production be limited to make them not worth including at their price in NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure identified Thunder guard Luguentz Dort as an under-the-radar option as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Dort had 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block, returning 23.5 points on DraftKings and 22.9 points on FanDuel to provide value at his price for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 6

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves guard/forward Anthony Edwards, who is listed at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Edwards went from more of a pure scorer in the regular season to an all-around offensive and defensive threat during the postseason. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the previous series against the Lakers. He was fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27.6 ppg this season and as his scoring decreased by less than a full point, he raised both his rebounding and assists averages compared to the regular season.

Edwards has multiple steals in two of his last three games, as his defense adds to his NBA DFS value. He had sucess against the Warriors this season, scoring at least 27 points in three of four contests. The 23-year-old has played at least 42 minutes in three straight games and McClure expects another heavy workload for Edwards. The Timberwolves haven't played since Wednesday, so fatigue shouldn't be an issue nearly a full week off.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Pacers center Myles Turner ($6,200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Turner filled the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in Game 1 against Cleveland. The 29-year-old averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds against the Bucks last series, but his defensive prowess added sometimes overlooked points to his NBA DFS total. Turner averaged 2.2 blocks per game against the Bucks last round after averaging 3.5 blocks per game over six April contests to close the regular season.

Outside of the final game of the season, which didn't have significance for either team, Turner averaged 15 points and 7.3 rebounds over three games against Cleveland this season. The Cavaliers could be shorthanded down low with Mobley questionable and Turner, with his 6-foot-11, 250-pound frame, can take advantage of that. The 29-year-old doesn't come at a huge price and McClure views him as an asset for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.