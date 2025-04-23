Jimmy Butler justified his "Playoff Jimmy" reputation in his first postseason game with the Warriors as Butler had 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a Game 1 upset victory over the Rockets. The 35-year-old is playing postseason basketball for the fifth different franchise over his six-time NBA All-Star career and should be on the radar for daily Fantasy basketball players again for Wednesday. The Warriors are 3.5-point underdogs against the Rockets in the only one of the three games on the NBA playoff slate with a single-digit spread. With the odds indicating Warriors vs. Rockets being the most competitive of the three, should you build an NBA DFS strategy around NBA DFS stacks with Butler and other Warriors from the NBA DFS player pool?

The Celtics (-10.5) will likely be playing without Jayson Tatum, who is doubtful with a wrist injury, against the Magic. That creates more opportunities for Boston role players to stand out and potentially return value for Wednesday NBA DFS lineups.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, returning 49.8 points on DraftKings and 48.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 23

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Heat power forward/center Bam Adebayo, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds in Game 1 while adding NBA DFS points in other statistics with three assists, two steals and a block. The 27-year-old played 39 minutes despite Miami suffering a 21-point loss and finished as the team's leading scorer. He averaged 18.1 points and 9.6 rebounds this season as an integral part of Miami's offense.

Adebayo had 34 points and 12 rebounds over his final regular-season game against Cleveland, so he has the potential for a huge performance despite going against a bigger Cavaliers team with players like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint. Adebayo is averaging 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds against Cleveland in four games, including Game 1, and McClure expects another standout performance on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Rockets guard Fred VanVleet ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). VanVleet struggled in Game 1 with 10 points on 4 of 19 shooting but added seven assists. The 31-year-old guard hasn't been as efficient from the field this season, shooting 37.8% this year compared to 41.6% last year, but it hasn't resulted in a loss in playing time. VanVleet averaged 35.2 minutes per game this season.

Even in Game 1 when he shot 21.1% from the field, VanVleet played 40 minutes. The Warriors have a below-average 3-point defense, ranking 18th in the league with opposing teams shooting 36.2% from deep, and McClure expects a bounce-back performance from VanVleet at a relatively cheap price for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 23

