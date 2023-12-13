The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most efficient offensive teams in NBA history over the first quarter of the 2023-24 NBA season, and record totals continue to follow them around wherever they go. Pacers vs. Bucks in the In-Season Tournament last week closed with an over/under of 257, and those two teams will run it back on Wednesday with the total currently listed at 258.5. That's a number of significant importance for most daily Fantasy basketball players, and the two best offenses in the NBA going head-to-head is sure to attract lots of interest in the NBA DFS market.

So, how much exposure should you have to stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Damian Lillard in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday night? It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool with two other games featuring totals of at least 240 points, so thinking outside the box to build lineup variance is certainly encouraged. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Bulls guard Coby White in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: White continued his hot run and finished with 27 points, eight assists, four rebounds and a steal, returning 47.5 points on DraftKings and 44.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 13

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, who is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. Russell was the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers during the 2015 NBA Draft but was traded away after two seasons before spending time in Brooklyn, Golden State and Minnesota.

However, he returned to the Lakers via trade last season, and he's carved out a solid role for himself as the team's starting point guard and third scoring option. Russell is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting a career-best 47.9% from the floor and 40.0% from the 3-point line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram ($7,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel). Now in his eighth NBA season, Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, and he'll match up with the worst defense in the NBA on Wednesday.

The Wizards rank last in the league in points allowed per game (126.8) and defensive rating (121.8). Ingram has managed at least 20 points and five assists in three of his last four games, and Washington has given up at least 130 points in six of its last eight games. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 13

