The Celtics entered the fourth quarter against the Warriors with an 11-point lead on Tuesday before Stephen Curry scored 13 of the Warriors' 35 fourth-quarter points to force overtime. Curry added seven points in overtime as Golden State finished a 132-126 comeback victory. However, Boston doesn't have much time to stew over that loss as it travels north from San Francisco to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White all played at least 40 minutes on Tuesday, so can you expect them to have a high usage again on Wednesday when forming an NBA DFS strategy?

The Wednesday NBA DFS player pool also includes options like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Trae Young, so who should you include in NBA DFS lineups? Kings center Domantas Sabonis had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on Monday, so could he be in line for another huge day for daily Fantasy basketball players against a fatigued Boston team? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Celtics guard/forward Brown as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brown had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, returning 49 points on DraftKings and 47.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 20

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, who is listed at $8,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. DeRozan is averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over eight games this month, including a 41-point outburst against the Bucks on December 11. The 34-year-old has better splits at home this season as the Bulls are set to host the Lakers on Wednesday, averaging 23.1 points on 46.9% shooting, including 44.7% on 3-pointers compared to averaging 22.2 points on 44.1% shooting, including 36.8% on 3-pointers on the road.

The Lakers are allowing 121.8 points over their last four games, and DeRozan has had some huge games against Los Angeles lately. He's averaging 28.8 points over his last four games against the Lakers, including two 38-point performances. The six-time All-Star is also averaging 6.8 assists over his last four games against the Lakers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers shooting guard/small forward Buddy Hield ($5,800 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel). Hield had 14 points and four assists over 30 minutes on Monday. He's scored at least 11 points in three of his last five games, and the 31-year-old has seen his minutes rise as the season continues.

Hield is averaging 27.4 minutes per game this month after playing 25.6 minutes in November and 21 minutes per contest in October. He averaged 16.8 points per game last season, and Hield is fourth on the Pacers in scoring this year at 12.6 ppg. The Pacers play at the fastest pace in the NBA and lead the sport in scoring at 127.4 ppg. Having exposure to Pacers in NBA DFS lineups is often a good NBA DFS strategy as Indiana plays the Hornets, who enter on a five-game losing streak. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 20

