We're just past the halfway point of the 2023-24 NBA season, and there are eight games on the NBA schedule this Wednesday night. Kevin Durant scored 30 of his game-high 43 points in the second half and hit a game-winner with 1.6 seconds left versus the Bulls on Monday. He'll be back in action as the Suns take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday, and he'll undoubtedly be one of the more popular options in the NBA DFS player pool.

However, affording stars like Durant, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Giannis Antetokounmpo will require you to make sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS lineups. So, which NBA superstars are worth the salary cap space, and what value plays should you be considering as you craft your NBA DFS strategy?

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 24

For Wedneday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. The 22-year-old enters Wednesday's action averaging 24.7 points, 8.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season.

The Hornets have been slowly ramping up his minutes since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 12 after he missed six weeks with an ankle injury. His playing time has increased in each of the five games he's played since, and he was in the game for over 35 minutes in a win over Minnesota on Monday. Now, he'll match up with a Pistons defense that ranks 29th in points allowed per game (123.0) and 30th in defensive rating (121.5)

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,100 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). Towns set a franchise record on Monday night with 62 points and went 10-for-15 from the 3-point line in a Minnesota loss to Charlotte. With Anthony Edwards taking on the primary scoring role this season, Towns' overall usage rate and shot attempts are down from when he was last healthy in 2021-22.

However, he's shooting 51.5% from the floor and a career-best 44.7% from the 3-point line. Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season, and you'll want to ride the hot hand in a matchup with a Wizards defense that ranks last in the NBA in points allowed per game (124.9) and 28th in defensive rating (121.0). See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 24

