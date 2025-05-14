The Celtics will look to pick themselves up, both physically and emotionally, after falling into a 3-1 series hole in the 2025 NBA playoffs and losing Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles' tendon. No one Celtic in the NBA DFS player pool can replace Tatum, so it will have to come by committee as Boston hosts Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET. Everyone from Derrick White to Al Horford to Payton Pritchard will have increased roles, which daily Fantasy basketball managers should keep in mind when making NBA DFS picks.

Jimmy Butler and the Warriors will also try to stave off elimination without their best player in Steph Curry as Golden State visits Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. ET. If there was ever a time for Playoff Jimmy to emerge, this is it. Should Butler be a part of Wednesday's NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: GIlgeous-Alexander had 31 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, returning 55 points on DraftKings and 55.7 points on FanDuel to provide strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 14

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. With Tatum out, Brown now becomes Boston's No. 1 option, and it's a role he's comfortable with. When Tatum missed Game 2 of the first-round series versus Orlando, Brown was exceptional with 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The point and assist totals are both playoff season-highs for Brown, while the 10 boards is his second-highest of this postseason. That came against Orlando's No. 1 defense, while the Knicks have the No. 9 scoring defense and 14th-ranked defensive rating.

A return to TD Garden boosts Brown's value on NBA DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings as he's scored at least 20 points and grabbed at least six rebounds in each of his last four home games versus New York. Brown also had 24-point and 26-point outings in a pair of March contests in which Tatum was sidelined, and one can't forget the success the latter had prior to getting hurt. Tatum had 42 points in 40 minutes in Game 4, and with Brown now essentially filling his role, Brown is a steal at his listed price tags.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield ($5,100 on both DraftKings and on FanDuel). Hield has been one of the few consistent options for Golden State in its series versus Minnesota as he has at least 13 points in every game. He's increased his production across the board in the 2025 NBA playoffs, averaging more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than in the regular season.

Over his last seven games versus the Timberwolves, including the 2024-25 regular season, Hield is averaging 17.4 points. With Curry's injury, Hield is averaging 32 minutes over the last three games of this series and is essentially a lock to see over 30 minutes again on Wednesday. Across 11 games in the regular season in which he played 30-plus minutes, Hield put up 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. A bonus for Hield is that the series is shifting back to Minnesota, and the guard has shot much better on the road with a 59% true shooting percentage in away arenas, compared to 53% at home. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.