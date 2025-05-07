Having lost home-court advantage in their respective teams' series, stars in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may look to be a little more aggressive than normally in tonight's games. Daily Fantasy basketball managers could take advantage of that expected mindset and target those options for NBA DFS lineups. However, those who are up in their series like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic are greedy and want more than just a split on the opposing team's home court. Which group of star players should factor into your NBA DFS strategy?

You could also mix and match between the two groups, while complementing them with cheaper options. Payton Pritchard and Miles McBride both had double-digit points in Game 1 of the Knicks vs. Celtics series and won't do too much damage to your NBA DFS salary cap. Which other economical options are available in the Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Pacers center Myles Turner as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Turner had 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, returning 47 points on DraftKings and 51.1 points on FanDuel to provide strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 7

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Jokic, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. For all of his exploits and accomplishments, the three-time MVP managed to make even more NBA history in Denver's Game 1 upset win over OKC. Jokic had 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in an all-around performance. It was just the fifth time in league history that someone posted a 40/20/5 in a postseason game.

While that outing wasn't par for the course for Jokic, it was pretty darn close to how he performed versus Oklahoma City in the regular season. He averaged a triple-double across four games against the Thunder in the regular season with 24.5 points, 15.8 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He also averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals as he contributed NBA DFS points across the board. OKC has no interior defense presence like what the Clippers had in Ivica Zubac last series, so Jokic is worth rostering in NBA DFS lineups even at his high price tags on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso ($4,300 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). The ace defender showed off his offensive chops in Game 1 by scoring a postseason career-high of 20 points. His presence on defense was also felt as Caruso had five steals and two blocks -- also playoff career highs -- while adding six assists on the other end of the court.

Caruso has greatly increased his production over the last four playoff games as he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. His all-around impact has him averaging more minutes per game in the playoffs than other OKC reserves like Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, despite those three logging more minutes per game in the regular season. Add in that Denver allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing shooting guards on both DraftKings and FanDuel in the regular season, and Caruso is the perfect low-cost option to pair with more expensive NBA DFS picks. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 7

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.