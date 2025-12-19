There is a five-game NBA regular season schedule on Friday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 9:30 p.m. ET. The schedule also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Williams, Jalen Johnson and Victor Wembanyama are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Kelly Oubre (knee) is among those stars that are out, so there could be several other 76ers who could provide a great return on investment tonight. Should the likes of Joel Embiid or Paul George find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 19

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics shooting guard Derrick White, who is listed at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. The ninth-year veteran is off to the best start of his career. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging a career-high 17.8 points, five assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.2 minutes. He is connecting on 39.6% of his field goals and 84.5% of his free throws. White should fare well against the Miami Heat defense, which ranks 18th in the league by allowing 116.9 points per game.

Despite losing two in a row, Boston has won seven of 10 games thanks in part to White's play. He is coming off a 31-point and six-rebound effort in a 112-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons ion Monday. He had 27 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks in a 121-113 win at Toronto on Dec. 7.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking White with center Neemias Queta ($5,500 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). The fifth-year veteran is averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 24 games, all starts. He is averaging 24.7 minutes of action per game and gets to face a Miami defense tonight that ranks 22nd in field goal makes (42.6%).

He registered a near double-double in a 116-101 loss at Milwaukee on Dec. 11, scoring nine points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. He had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Toronto on Dec. 7. He has five double-doubles this season and seven for his career. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday?