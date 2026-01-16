There is six-game NBA schedule on Friday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Poole, Jamal Shead, T.J. McConnell and Quenton Jackson are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Jose Alvarado (oblique), Dejounte Murray (leg), Benedict Mathurin (thumb), Isaiah Jackson (concussion), Sam Merrill (hand), Darius Garland (foot), Josh Giddey (hamstring), Zach Collins (toe), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Anthony Edwards (foot) are among those who are out for tonight. That means there are several players who could make a difference in their absences. Who should find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups?

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 16

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. He's also building around Pacers center Jay Huff, who scored 20 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in a 98-96 win over Boston on Monday. He had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 120-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 6.

Indiana has won three of its last four games in part to McConnell's play. In 29 games this season, all off the bench, he is averaging 10 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.4 minutes of action. He is connecting on 53.8% of his field goals, including 34.4% of his 3-pointers, and 92.3% of his free throws.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking McConnell with center Jay Huff. The fourth-year veteran is averaging 8.4 points in 41 games played, including 22 starts. He had 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 98-96 win over Boston on Monday.

In a 120-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 6, he scored 20 points and added two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. The Pacers have a favorable matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the 28th ranked scoring defense, which allows 122.2 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 16

