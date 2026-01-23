There is an eight-game NBA schedule on Friday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Johnson are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Ja Morant (elbow), Derrick White (undisclosed), Benedict Mathurin (thumb), Santi Aldama (knee) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) are among those who are out for tonight. That means there are several players who could make a difference in their absences. Who should find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups?

Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 23

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies power forward Vince Williams. He's also building around Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in a 124-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. He had 30 points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 118-111 loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 15.

Memphis has won two of its last four games in part because of Jackson's play. In 40 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 1.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30.5 minutes of action. He is connecting on 48.2% of his field goals, including 36.8% of his 3-pointers, and 77% of his free throws.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Jackson with Williams. The fourth-year veteran is averaging 7.6 points in 28 games played, including 11 starts. He had 10 points and four assists in a 118-111 loss to Orlando on Jan. 15.

In a 117-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 9, he scored 13 points and added five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes. The Grizzlies have a favorable matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the 28th ranked scoring defense, which allows 122 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.