Nine games highlight Friday's NBA slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, and has the last tip at 10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Jamal Murray, Cade Cunningham, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Michael Porter Jr., LeBron James, Paolo Banchero, Karl-Anthony Towns and Scottie Barnes are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 30

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. He's also building around Celtics Derrick White ($7,700 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel), who scored 18 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists in a 102-94 win over Portland on Monday. He had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 117-106 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Boston has won five of its last eight games in part because of White's play. He is the Celtics' second-leading scorer. In 45 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes. He is connecting on 89% of his free throws.

As for Pritchard, the sixth-year veteran is averaging 16.7 points in 46 games played, all starts. In the loss to Atlanta, he scored 12 points, while adding four rebounds. He had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win over Portland.

In a 130-126 double-overtime win at Brooklyn on Jan. 23, he scored 32 points and added four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes. The Celtics have a favorable matchup with the Sacramento Kings, who have the 27th ranked scoring defense, which allows 120.6 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 30

