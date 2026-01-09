There is 10-game NBA schedule on Friday, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and has the last tip at 10:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Johnson, Paolo Banchero and Joel Embiid are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

Chet Holmgren (leg), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Ja Morant (calf), Jalen Green (hamstring) and Franz Wagner (ankle) are among those who are out for tonight. That means there are several players who could make a difference in their absences. Who should find their way into your daily Fantasy basketball lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 9

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Wizards power forward Bub Carrington at $4,900 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The second-year veteran has shown flashes of brilliance this season. In Wednesday's 131-110 loss at Philadelphia, he scored 18 points, while dishing out seven assists and grabbing three rebounds. He had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 114-113 win over Milwaukee on Dec. 31.

Washington has won three of its last five games in part to Carrington's play. In 36 games this season, including 12 starts, he is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes of action. He is connecting on 40.1% of his field goals, including 42.5% of his 3-pointers, and 71.4% of his free throws.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Carrington with power forward Justin Champagnie ($4,800 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel). The fourth-year veteran is averaging 6.6 points in 34 games played, including nine starts. He had 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and two blocks in a 120-112 win over Orlando on Tuesday.

In a 119-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 2, he scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes. The Wizards have a favorable matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the 28th ranked scoring defense, which allows 122.7 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.