An eight-game slate highlights Friday's NBA schedule, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the last tip coming at 10:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Devin Booker, James Harden, Cooper Flagg and Donovan Mitchell are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 13

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Houston power forward Jabari Smith ($6,000 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel), who has averaged 15.4 points in 61 games, all starts. He has registered 12 double-doubles this season. In Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors, he scored 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds, dishing out two assists and making two steals. He had 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 129-93 loss at Denver. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Smith with point guard Amen Thompson, who is $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. In 63 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 37 minutes. In a 106-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 6, he scored 26 points, while adding seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He registered a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 115-113 overtime loss to Golden State on March 5. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

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How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.