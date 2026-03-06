Seven games highlight Friday's NBA schedule, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the last tip coming at 10:30 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Deni Avdija, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Alperen Sengun are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. There are some top options that won't be available. They include Mark Williams (foot), Marvin Bagley III (neck), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Darius Garland (toe).

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 6

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is New Orleans point guard Dejounte Murray ($6,400 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel). Murray is averaging 15.5 points over his last four games. In a 110-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, he scored 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists. He scored 17 points with five rebounds and five assists in a 137-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Murray with New Orleans guard Jeremiah Fears, who is $5,400 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. Fears has averaged 13.3 points in 64 games, including 44 starts. He has reached double-figure scoring in four of the last five games, including a 28-point and four-assist effort in the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 6

