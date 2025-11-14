The NBA features a nine-game NBA Cup series schedule on Friday, with the action tipping at 7 p.m. ET. The slate also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. From stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, V.J. Edgecombe, Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

With small forward LeBron James expected to be out for a while yet as he recovers from sciatica, Lakers players like guard Austin Reaves and center Deandre Ayton will have to continue to elevate their play. Others like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia will also see plenty of opportunities. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, November 14

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Magic guard Anthony Black, who is listed at $4,700 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. The third-year veteran has taken off and is one of the key components to Orlando's success. He is one of seven Magic players averaging double-digit scoring at 11.3 points per game. In 12 games, including two starts, he is also averaging 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes.

Orlando (6-6) has won two in a row and Black is a big reason for it. In Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Knicks on Wednesday, he poured in 17 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 23 minutes. He poured in 13 points with four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 123-110 win over Boston on Nov. 7.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Knicks guard Miles McBride ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). The fifth-year veteran is a key piece to the New York offense. In nine games, including one start, he is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes of action. In a 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 5, he scored 14 points, while adding four assists and three rebounds.

McBride has played well against the Heat throughout his career. In nine games against Miami, he is averaging 8.7 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19 minutes. In three games against them last season, he averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes. He connected on 54% of his field goals, including 41.7% from 3-point range. In the season opener against Cleveland, he poured in 15 points with two rebounds. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, November 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.