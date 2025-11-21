A nine-game NBA Cup series slate is scheduled for Friday, with the action tipping at 7 p.m. ET. The slate also means the NBA DFS player pool has some top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Stars like Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

With Andrew Wiggins (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) still out, Miami Heat players like power forward Bam Adebayo and small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. will have to continue to elevate their play. Others like Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson will also see plenty of opportunities. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, November 21

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, who is listed at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. The fifth-year veteran has taken off and is one of the key components to Cleveland's success. He is one of seven Cavaliers players averaging double-digit scoring at 18.8 points per game. In 15 games, all starts, he is also averaging 8.6 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes.

Cleveland (10-6) has won seven of 10 and Mobley is one of the reasons for it. In last Saturday's 108-100 win over Memphis, he registered a double-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. He had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 140-138 overtime loss at Miami on Nov. 10.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Miami forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($7,000 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). The 2023 first-round draft pick is averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists off the bench. He is averaging 30.6 minutes of action per game.

Jaquez is coming off a 12-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance in a 110-96 win over Golden State on Wednesday. He has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games and in 13 of 15 this season. He registered a double-double in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 10, scoring 22 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, November 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.