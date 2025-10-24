With three days of action under its belt, the NBA will serve up a 12-game slate on Friday, with the action tipping at 6:30 p.m. ET. A dozen games means the NBA DFS player pool is brimming with top options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. From stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama and Stephen Curry to the No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

With forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) questionable, Cavaliers players like Larry Nance Jr. will have to step up their play. Others, like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade will also see plenty of opportunities. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, October 24

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. After playing just 17 games for Miami last season after a trade with the Warriors, Wiggins is ready to make an impact with the Heat. He played in 60 games between Golden State and Miami and averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal in 30.7 minutes.

Miami will play at Memphis on Friday, and will look to snap a three-game losing streak in the series, and will look to win their first game of the season after dropping a 125-121 decision at Orlando on Wednesday. Wiggins has had a lot of success against Memphis throughout his career. In 34 games against the Grizzlies, he is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 minutes per game. Additionally, the Grizzlies allowed the sixth-most NBA DFS points to opposing power forwards last season on both DraftKings and on FanDuel.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama ($11,300 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Wembanyama is coming into his own and had a monster season opener in a 125-92 win at Dallas on Wednesday. In that game, he poured in 40 points, while adding 15 rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes. A year ago, he played in just 46 regular-season games, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes.

Wembanyama has enjoyed his time playing against the Pelicans. In four games against them, he is averaging 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 blocks in 30 minutes of action per game. The last time he faced New Orleans, he poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 121-116 win. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, October 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.